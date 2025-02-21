  • Newsletters
    • Ethylene Oxide: ‘Save A Lot of CO2 And A Lot of Money’
    1. Processing Equipment
    2. Reaction & Synthesis

    Ethylene Oxide: ‘Save A Lot of CO2 And A Lot of Money’

    Feb. 21, 2025
    Nickel-silver catalyst makes toxic chemical production safer, greener.

    Scientists have discovered a new method to produce ethylene oxide in a more environmentally friendly way. The research, published in Science and co-authored by Tulane University's Matthew Montemore, demonstrates that adding small amounts of nickel atoms to silver catalysts can maintain production efficiency while eliminating the need for toxic chlorine in the manufacturing process.

    The research team, led by Montemore, has spent the last six years developing this method. The breakthrough came through applying a single-atom alloy concept to oxidation reactions, with calculations identifying promising metal combinations. The team then developed a reproducible method for incorporating nickel atoms into the silver catalyst.

    The current industrial process typically generates significant carbon dioxide emissions and requires chlorine. The new nickel-enhanced catalyst could substantially reduce these emissions while making the production process safer. The team has filed international patents and is in discussions with a major commercial producer about implementing the technology in existing manufacturing facilities.

    “If industry does try this out and they find it to be useful and are able to commercialize it, the twin benefits are you can save a lot of CO2 and a lot of money at the same time,” Montemore said.

    About the Author

    Traci Purdum | Editor-in-Chief

    Traci Purdum, an award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering manufacturing and management issues, is a graduate of the Kent State University School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Kent, Ohio, and an alumnus of the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

