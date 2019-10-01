Atlas Copco launches the GA 110-160 VSD+ oil-injected screw compressor range, which features a new, state-of-the-art compression element and is designed to provide triple benefits when it comes to efficiency, encompassing energy, service and uptime. The new models are, on average, 12% more efficient than previous offerings. Further design advancements include Smart Injection technology, ensuring that just the right amount of oil is working with the element, coupled with the highly efficient, ultra-premium, oil-cooled, IE5 permanent magnet motor. Optimum efficiency is reportedly achieved through a highly efficient drive train, low internal pressure drops and precise control. The pressure/flow bandwidth capability ensures maximum efficiency across a wide range of load demands without idling or losing efficiency or uptime.

The new GA 110-160 VSD+ range offers one-person, basic-service capability without the need for any heavy lifting equipment. All components are designed for ease of service and technician safety with the most commonly serviceable parts grouped together for ease of access. The GA 110-160 VSD+ features a patented portal design, which enables full access to all components when more extensive maintenance is required. All four panels on the compressor can be easily removed to aid the process. These design features reportedly reduce the average service time by 50% compared to similar designs. The service intervals for the new GA 110-160 VSD+ have increased from 4,000 hours to 8,000 hours.

The GA 110-160 VSD+ was designed for the most rugged, harsh environments, increasing the working life of the element. Its IP66 drive train offers complete protection from dust and moisture, ensuring reliable operation even in the toughest environmental conditions. With high efficiency and reliability, the compressors are well suited for the mining industry, metal processing and power plants.

The new compact design makes the machines up to 30% smaller than the previous generation. The plug and play integrated dryer will add only eight inches to the overall footprint due to the new vertical, modular design. In addition, the integrated dryer reportedly reduces the installation and operating costs normally incurred with an external dryer.The new Elektronikon Touch controller is a 100$ touch screen model, working integrated smart algorithms to further reduce energy consumption. It easily connects to the new Optimizer 4.0 central controller. This enables a compressed air system to be optimized through selection of the most efficient combination of machines and auxiliary equipment. The new GA 110-160 VSD+ can be connected and monitored onsite or remotely via Atlas Copco’s Smartlink technology.