ABB’s new low voltage IEC (LV) flameproof motors in frame sizes 80 – 132 reportedly offer the same safety and efficiency features usually found in ABB’s larger products. These motors are suited for use in hazardous and explosive environments, typically found in the chemical, mining, and oil and gas industries.

Despite being smaller, the motors are flexible enough to allow customers to add features like bearing vibration and temperature monitors, which can alert operators to performance issues. This ensures maintenance occurs to prevent unexpected downtime. An advanced surface treatment applied to the motors means they can withstand the toughest conditions, for example, those on an offshore oil rig.

The motors have multiple lifting lugs that makes them easier to handle. The option to fit an auxiliary terminal box enhances safety in applications where sensors or anti-condensation heaters are needed because it keeps the auxiliary connections separate from the motor supply terminal box.

The motors are available in IE2 and IE3 efficiency classes. They are supplied with ATEX and global IECEx certification, and are certified for use with variable speed drives. The motors are available in 2-8 pole versions, in all common voltages, for both 50 and 60 Hz.