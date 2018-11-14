Inca AptiTune Go is a tool for engineers who need to tune single or multiple interacting PID loops quickly and effectively. Its one-shot tuning is based on step-test data, user defined constraints (e.g., robustness, max overshoot) and user defined optimization criteria. The tuning results are presented in an intuitive and clear user interface. Automatic reporting is standard. All common DCS formats are supported.

AptiTune Go is derived from AptiTune. The only differences are that it now runs in a standard web browser in the cloud; no software needs to be installed and it is pay-as-you go (per hour). The tool is designed for engineers who tune PID loops now and then. All functionality available in AptiTune is now accessible via a standard web browser and only when needed.