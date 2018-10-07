Wanner Engineering Introduces Hydra-Cell T100 Series High Pressure Pumps
Wanner Engineering, Inc. introduces Hydra-Cell T100 Series High Pressure Pumps featuring corrosion-resistant 316L stainless steel pump heads and an expanded choice of diaphragm materials, valve materials and actuating oils. With flow rates up to 26 gpm (98 l/min; 891 BPD) and discharge pressures to 5000 psi (345 bar), the T100 is designed for applications including salt water disposal, salt water injection, bulk transfer and hydraulic lift in oil fields, as well as steam generation, reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment and mine dewatering.
Hydra-Cell T100 Series triplex pumps are “packing-free” and designed to replace horizontal centrifugal pumps and packed plunger pumps in oil and gas applications. Featuring a seal-less, multiple-diaphragm design, T100 pumps eliminate hazardous VOC emissions along with clean-up and disposal costs of packed-pump leakage. The design also eliminates the need for external lubrication and maintenance as well as plunger wear problems associated with packing, according to the company.
In addition to zero leakage, T100 Series pumps can run dry without damage, will operate with a closed or blocked suction line and can pump hot abrasive fluids effectively. The patented, seal-less Hydra-Cell T100 Series pumps employ hydraulically-balanced diaphragms that enable the pump to handle high pressures with low stress and provide linear, virtually pulse-free flow, according to Wanner Engineering.
Other new customer-specified materials of construction for the T100 High Pressure Series pumps include Aflas and EPDM diaphragms, tungsten carbide valve seats and valve discs sets, Hastelloy C and Nitronic 50 valve materials, plus valve spring retainers in 17-4 stainless steel, PVDF, 316 SST, and Hastelloy C. New actuating oils include 40-weight, EPDM-compatible oil, food-contact oil and 15W50 high-temperature, severe-duty synthetic oil.