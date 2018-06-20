Built in the United States, Chassis Plans’ new ultra-rugged MTB-7 tablet is designed for use by mobile workers in harsh environments. In a sleek package with the highest-rated protection against water, dirt, smoke and dust (IP68 and Mil-STD 810G), according to the company, the new tablet provides optimum ruggedness to support a wide range of challenging military and industrial applications like oil and gas, agriculture, construction, public safety and factory automation.

With the option of either running Windows 10 or Android, the new MTB-7 provides powerful functionality for mobile data collection, with a large, 7-inch, extra-bright PCAP touchscreen display for easily viewing maps or images, and all-day battery power for up to 15 hours of on-the-go use.

With a full Windows operating system, the entire data collection process can be carried out from start to finish, according to the company. Users can capture a photo or record a video, input field notes using a stylus or a keyboard or capture a GNSS location and then analyze the collected data using the tablet. Users can also quickly transfer data to another computer or network using the optional docking station. The system includes options for 4G LTE Modem, bar code reader, RFID, cameras and GPS.