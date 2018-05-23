Crystal Engineering Adds To XP2i Digital Pressure Gauge Line
Crystal Engineering, a unit of Ametek Sensor, Test & Calibration, adds a new 1.1 bar (16 psi, 110kPA) to its XP2i digital pressure gauge product line, making it the lowest pressure in its range of absolute pressure measurement. This range has reportedly long been requested by users.
Gas distribution testing is among the most popular applications for the XP2i digital pressure gauge, and, for several North American gas companies, it has become the standard for low- pressure measurement. However, in some areas of the world, gas distributors use absolute pressure rather than gauge pressure. Previous versions of the XP2i were limited to measuring absolute pressures that were 2000 psi or higher, ruling out the XP2i’s use for lower pressure applications. Now, with the expanded XP2i product offering, those applications can utilize the XP2i digital pressure gauge.
The latest addition to the XP2i family joins 10bar, 30bar and 70bar absolute pressure measurement gauges as well as equivalent psi and kPa pressure versions. They include all standard XP2i features, offer optional data logging and are fully compatible with FastCalXP.
The ultra-rugged, intrinsically safe gauge offers high-accuracy pressure recording. Key features include an IP-67 rated, marine-grade enclosure (submersible up to 1 meter), a fast pressure safety valve (PSV) mode, custom engineering units and a leak-free crystal pressure fitting connection.