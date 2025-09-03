Shell Cancels Construction of Rotterdam Biofuels Plant After Market Review

Shell Nederland Raffinaderij B.V., a subsidiary of Shell plc, said it will not restart construction of its planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. The company said it reached the decision after a commercial and technical reassessment found the project was no longer competitive.

Shell began construction of the plant in 2022 and paused work last year to reevaluate costs and market dynamics. Following the review, Shell said it will focus investment on projects that deliver greater value while still meeting customer demand for affordable, low-carbon products.

The Netherlands remains a strategic location for Shell, which has invested €6.5 billion in energy transition projects there in recent years. These include carbon capture and storage through the Porthos project, development of renewable hydrogen at Holland Hydrogen 1, and electrification measures at Shell Chemicals Park Moerdijk.

Shell reported it continues to expand other low-carbon operations, including trading and supplying biofuels, developing sustainable aviation fuel, advancing biogas production through its Nature Energy business, and deploying hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe.