Trump Day One Executive Orders Reverse Energy Restrictions

On his first day in office, U.S. President Trump signed several Executive Orders and Presidential Memorandums designed to reverse energy development restrictions.

These included declaring a national energy emergency to address energy demand challenges and high energy prices; directing Federal agencies to suspend, revise or rescind all Federal policies that restrict American energy production; and terminating the previous administration’s electric vehicle mandate.

Other Executive Orders were signed to allow the reopening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska for energy development, withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, and pause all new and renewed federal leasing and permitting for both onshore and offshore wind projects.