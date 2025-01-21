  • Newsletters
    Executive Order
    1. Utilities/Energy

    Trump Day One Executive Orders Reverse Energy Restrictions

    Jan. 21, 2025
    President Trump’s energy policies included reopening ANWR, ending EV mandates, halting wind leasing and withdrawing from the Paris Agreement.

    On his first day in office, U.S. President Trump signed several Executive Orders and Presidential Memorandums designed to reverse energy development restrictions. 

    These included declaring a national energy emergency to address energy demand challenges and high energy prices; directing Federal agencies to suspend, revise or rescind all Federal policies that restrict American energy production; and terminating the previous administration’s electric vehicle mandate.

    Other Executive Orders were signed to allow the reopening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska for energy development, withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, and pause all new and renewed federal leasing and permitting for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

