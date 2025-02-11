  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    flames
    1. Safety/Security
    2. Fire/Explosion Protection

    Chemical Plant Fire in Pennsylvania Injures 13

    Feb. 11, 2025
    OSHA to investigate fire and explosion at Parker Lord's Saegertown plant.

    A fire and explosion Feb. 9 at a Parker Lord chemical plant in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, led to at least 13 injuries and significant damage to the facility. 

    Six firefighters and seven plant workers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    As of Feb. 11, the possible cause of the accident was not immediately known. Operations at the facility are suspended as the damage is assessed, Christopher Farage, vice president of international HR and external affairs for Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin, the parent company of Parker Lord, said in an email to the Erie Times-News.

    Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order for residents around the facility once the fire was extinguished.

    Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection stated Saegertown's air quality is good and will continue to be monitored, as will water quality.

    Parker Lord Corp. in Saegertown is a specialty chemicals, adhesives and coatings manufacturing facility with more than 235 employees. 

    The facility recently underwent an $80 million expansion in 2023, adding 75,000 square feet to its already existing 250,000-square-foot facility, said news station WJET.

    A spokesperson from The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would investigate the incident. 

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.