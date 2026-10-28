Syensqo Ends Fluorosurfactant Production at Italian Plant

Syensqo, a Brussels-based specialty materials company, said Oct. 28 it has stopped producing C6O4, a fluorosurfactant used in manufacturing certain fluoropolymers, at its Spinetta Marengo facility in Italy. The move fulfills a 2022 commitment to phase out fluorosurfactants by the end of 2026.

The company said research and development investments since 2019 enabled it to develop a polymerization process that does not require fluorosurfactants. The technology has been introduced across product lines at the site, allowing nearly all its fluoropolymers to be manufactured without these processing aids.

Approximately 1% of the site's production volume consists of specialized fluoropolymers, primarily for hydrogen and semiconductor applications, that still require additional research and qualification before transitioning to the new process. Syensqo will use existing C6O4 inventories to manufacture those products. The production shutdown therefore ends new manufacturing of the processing aid but does not immediately eliminate its use at the facility, the company said.

Why it Matters

Fluorosurfactants are processing aids within the broader PFAS family of chemicals. The European Commission identifies environmental persistence and potential human-health effects associated with certain PFAS as key reasons for regulatory restrictions. However, these chemicals' properties make them useful in semiconductor manufacturing, batteries and hydrogen technologies, and alternatives are not available for every application.

Syensqo's transition demonstrates how changes to polymerization processes can reduce reliance on fluorosurfactants while preserving production of specialized materials. The company will continue using existing C6O4 inventories for a small share of its output until alternative manufacturing processes are qualified for those applications.