Ineos Backs EU Investigation into PVC Imports

Ineos is supporting a European Commission investigation into alleged dumping of certain polyvinyl chloride (PVC) imports from China, South Korea, Mexico and Taiwan, while calling for changes to the European Union’s trade-defense system.

The Commission opened the investigation Sept. 23 following a complaint filed Aug. 10 by the Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Trade Committee on behalf of the European PVC industry. The investigation covers suspension- and bulk-polymerized PVC, excluding emulsion-polymerized PVC.

Ineos said PVC is used in water and sanitation systems, healthcare, construction, food packaging, energy infrastructure and defense applications. The company said PVC imports covered by the investigation increased 100% in 12 months, although the Commission will determine whether the imports are being dumped and whether they have caused material injury to EU producers.

The investigation comes as European PVC producers contend with weak demand, high production costs and increasing competition from imported material. Ineos said it has filed, or is in the process of filing, 20 trade-defense complaints covering polymers and chemicals with the European Commission, twice the number it had pursued as of November 2025.

Ineos also pointed to differences in the carbon intensity of chemical production between Europe and China, arguing that greater reliance on imported PVC could shift production and associated emissions outside Europe. The company said Chinese chemical production relies heavily on coal-based energy and feedstocks.

The company is calling for additional resources for the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade, simplified procedures, faster provisional measures and greater use of safeguard measures to respond to import competition.

In a recent letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ineos Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe argued that Chinese chemical overcapacity is contributing to imports into Europe at prices that European producers cannot match.

Steve Dossett, CEO of Ineos Inovyn, said in a statement that European trade-defense measures need to respond more quickly to changes in chemical markets.

Why it Matters

The PVC investigation comes after the EU already imposed definitive antidumping duties on S-PVC imports from the United States and Egypt in January 2025. The duties range from 58% to 77% for U.S. producers and 74.2% to 100.1% for Egyptian producers, depending on the company.

That has changed European PVC supply patterns. S&P Global reported in August that imports from South Korea, China and Taiwan had continued to increase, while Mexico also posted its largest monthly shipment volume to the EU in 2026 at that point. South Korean shipments to the EU-27 reached 28,287 metric tons in May, while Chinese and Taiwanese shipments also were substantially above year-earlier levels.

S&P Global also reported that European PVC producers were operating at about 60% utilization, highlighting the broader challenge facing the sector even as import volumes rise. Market participants cited Europe's relatively high energy and production costs as structural disadvantages, while downstream converters have expressed concern that trade restrictions could increase resin costs and push competitive pressure further down the value chain.

The investigation also has a parallel in the U.K., where the Trade Remedies Authority opened an investigation in August into S-PVC imports from China, Mexico and South Korea following an application from INOVYN ChlorVinyls, the U.K.'s only S-PVC producer.

The outcome of the EU investigation could therefore affect not only European PVC producers but also resin availability, pricing and sourcing options for downstream chemical manufacturers and processors. S&P Global has noted that alternative sources could be limited if duties are ultimately imposed, although the investigation itself does not establish that antidumping duties will result.

This is also not the first time Ineos has pushed for an antidumping investigation. In November 2025, the company announced plans to file multiple EU trade-defense cases, including one covering PVC. An S&P Global analysis at the time found that European producers generally supported the move, while traders and consumers raised questions about the potential effects on supply and pricing.