Tata Chemicals Opens Safety Training Center at Mithapur Plant

Tata Chemicals has opened a safety training center at its Mithapur manufacturing site designed to provide employees, contractors, visitors and drivers with simulation-based safety training and competency assessments.

The facility, called Suraksha Gurukul, was developed over a two-year period and incorporates the company's safety rules, digital learning tools, practical demonstrations and assessment programs. The training curriculum combines classroom instruction, hands-on exercises, simulator training, virtual reality modules and certification activities.

According to the company, a key component of the center is a set of vehicle-driving simulators that allow drivers to practice operating scenarios before entering plant areas. Training focuses on hazard recognition, defensive driving techniques and driver competency.

The facility also includes virtual reality training modules covering work-at-height activities, fire safety and emergency preparedness. According to Tata, plant locations and operational activities at the Mithapur site were digitally recreated to support site-specific training and familiarize workers with operating environments before entering production areas.

In addition, the center features a safety exhibition gallery that includes models of safety equipment, demonstration areas, training displays and examples of safety practices.

The initiative is part of Tata Chemicals' broader effort to strengthen operational safety capabilities at the Mithapur site. The company said the center was developed with support from site safety, civil, electrical and plant teams.

The opening represents another step in the site's ongoing use of digital technologies to support operational performance. In 2025, the Mithapur facility received two Gold Awards at the CII National Competition on Digitalization & Artificial Intelligence for Quality Improvements for machine-learning projects aimed at improving production quality and operational performance.