Evonik Plans 3,200 More Job Cuts Amid Chemical Industry Slump

Essen, Germany — German chemicals giant Evonik plans to cut another 3,200 jobs as part of a wider restructuring program, the company said on Tuesday, as the sector continues to struggle with sluggish demand, US tariffs, and high energy prices.

Evonik did not initially provide any financial details regarding cost savings and one-off costs from this latest round of job cuts. Under previously announced plans, some 2,800 jobs are to be cut by the end of 2026.

Evonik aims to achieve the newly announced redundancies by not filling positions that become vacant, early retirements and voluntary departures, including 2,150 jobs in Germany.

At the end of 2025, the Essen-based company employed 31,053 people, almost 900 fewer than a year earlier.

"The Executive Board, Supervisory Board and employee representatives share one conviction: We are in a structural and economic crisis in our industry," interim chief executive Claus Rettig was quoted as saying in a statement issued following a strategy meeting. It had announced its restructuring plans in June.

"We will use this polycrisis to change old structures and position ourselves better."

Germany's chemical businesses have long been faced with below-average demand amid weak domestic growth and worldwide overcapacity, a development that has been compounded by higher energy prices and new US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Iran war, which has sent oil prices soaring, has dealt another blow to the ailing industry, which uses large quantities of oil and gas, not just for production, but as a component in plastics, fertilizer, medicines, solvents and cosmetics.

The German Chemical Industry (VDI) recently lowered its production forecast for 2026 to a decline of 1.5%, in what it has described as the sector's worst crisis since World War II.

Among other divisions, Evonik plans to discontinue its polyester business, which generated annual turnover of around €150 million ($171.8 million).

Evonik sees a good chance for growth in Asia and the United States, with the company saying it is currently examining investments in the regions.

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