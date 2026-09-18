FOSSI Opens 2027 STEM Scholarship Applications

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) has opened applications for its 2027 class, continuing a scholarship and career-development program aimed at building the chemical industry's STEM workforce.

FOSSI was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Chemours and HBCU Week Foundation. The program provides high school seniors pursuing industry-relevant STEM degrees at historically Black colleges and universities with $10,000 per year for four years, along with mentoring, leadership development, internships and networking opportunities with participating companies.

The initiative has funded more than 900 scholarships, raised more than $40 million and supported students attending more than 40 HBCUs, according to FOSSI. Preferred fields include chemical, mechanical and electrical engineering, chemistry, computer science, materials science and other STEM disciplines relevant to the chemical industry.

FOSSI is also highlighting results from its first graduating classes. The organization said scholars have graduated at nearly three times the average four-year graduation rate at HBCUs, while nearly 80% of graduates are either employed full time in STEM-related fields or pursuing graduate education. FOSSI also said its scholars are twice as likely as non-FOSSI graduates to secure full-time employment in their intended field.

The program welcomed 81 scholars into its sixth class in July. The students are attending 16 HBCUs and are expected to graduate in 2030.

Applications for the 2027 class are open through Jan. 8, 2027.

Why it Matters

Chemical manufacturers continue to use scholarship, mentoring and internship programs to develop STEM talent before students enter the workforce. FOSSI's model combines financial support with direct connections to participating companies, giving chemical manufacturers a mechanism to engage potential engineers, scientists and other technical workers while they are still in college.

FOSSI's growth also reflects sustained industry investment in the program. In 2025, the initiative had funded more than 860 scholarships and raised more than $40 million, compared with more than 900 scholarships reported for the current application cycle.