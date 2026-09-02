Camco Chemical Plans 130,000-Square-Foot Kentucky Distribution Facility

New warehouse will expand fulfillment and distribution capacity at Camco's existing Independence, Kentucky campus.
Sept. 2, 2026
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Camco Chemical
3D image mockup of future Camco Chemical distribution building

Camco Chemical plans to add a 130,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at its existing Holton Drive campus in Independence, Kentucky, the company announced.

The new facility will expand Camco's warehousing, fulfillment and distribution capacity and support its contract manufacturing operations, according to the company. Camco provides manufacturing, packaging, warehousing and logistics services for consumer, institutional, commercial and industrial products.

The project follows Camco's 2024 acquisition and renovation of a former IRS facility in Florence, Kentucky, which the company said was undertaken to support its growth.

Camco, a third-generation, family-owned company founded in Northern Kentucky in 1960, manufactures and distributes products for a range of markets. The company said the new facility will provide additional infrastructure for its contract manufacturing and supply chain operations.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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