Ineos Inovyn to Acquire U.K. Ethylene Dichloride Asset

Ineos Inovyn announced Aug. 21 that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% stake in Runcorn MCP Ltd. and the assets and employees associated with ethylene dichloride (EDC) production at the Runcorn, U.K., site from Vynova Runcorn Ltd.

The transaction follows Vynova Runcorn’s entry into administration in 2025 and would give Ineos Inovyn full ownership of the EDC operation. The deal remains subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to close later this year, according to the company.

The acquisition would integrate the EDC and chlor-alkali operations at Runcorn, strengthening the site’s position in the UK chlor-alkali supply chain. The site supplies about 98% of the chlorine used for drinking-water treatment in the U.K., according to the company.

Chlor-alkali products from Runcorn also support chemical production, food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and construction. EDC is an intermediate used primarily to produce vinyl chloride monomer, which is then used to manufacture PVC.

The acquisition is the latest change to Ineos Inovyn’s chlor-alkali portfolio. In April, the company agreed to sell its Italian chlor-alkali business, including production sites in Rosignano and Tavazzano, to Esseco Industrial. The facilities produce chlorine, caustic soda and sodium hypochlorite for applications including water treatment, pharmaceuticals, energy and construction. That transaction also remains subject to regulatory approval.

Ineos Inovyn operates manufacturing, sales and marketing activities in eight European countries and produces about 9 million metric tons of products annually, according to the company.