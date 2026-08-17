Eastman, University of Tennessee Extend Research Agreement

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has signed a new six-year master research agreement with Eastman.

The new agreement will deepen a decade-long collaboration and accelerate the development of innovative technologies in multiple fields, according to a written statement.

Under the agreement, Eastman will invest at least $3 million over the next six years to support sponsored research, service agreements and a range of university-industry initiatives. The extension marks the third master research agreement between the two institutions and builds on a relationship that began in 2015.

“This renewed master research agreement underscores the power of sustained university-industry collaboration to turn breakthrough science into real-world impact,” said Deb Crawford, vice chancellor for research, innovation, and economic development. “This partnership creates meaningful opportunities for students and researchers to work on challenges that matter — strengthening our region’s innovation ecosystem and building solutions that benefit our communities.”

Driving innovation through research

Over the past decade, Eastman and UT have collaborated across chemical engineering, chemistry, materials science and advanced manufacturing, bridging academic discovery and practical application. Collaborative projects span polymer chemistry, catalysis, additive manufacturing and sustainability-focused research, with applications ranging from automotive components and textiles to food packaging and sustainable consumer products.

“The strength of this partnership comes from how closely UT’s capabilities align with the challenges we’re solving,” said Steve Crawford, executive vice president and chief technology and sustainability officer at Eastman. “Under the university’s leadership, UT has built a culture that develops not just technical competency in students but also character and leadership — and that’s a direct reflection of the strong leadership team in place.

"That culture has made industry integration on campus seamless and has deepened our commitment to the university. It’s also positioned UT as a national innovation hub. Together, we’re advancing materials innovation, developing talent, and creating solutions that make a real difference for our customers and our communities," he said.

Research supported through the partnership has advanced projects of mutual interest related to energy, sustainability and other new chemical process technologies, laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more sustainable chemical industry.

“This partnership fundamentally changes how we do research,” said Siris Laursen, an associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in UT’s Tickle College of Engineering. “Instead of working in isolation, we’re in regular conversations with Eastman scientists about the challenges they’re trying to solve, and they shape the research as it develops. That level of trust and collaboration is rare, and it allows us to focus on developing technologies that are not only scientifically innovative but also scalable, economically viable and ready for real-world application.”

Creating a foundation for collaboration

In 2020, the partnership established Eastman’s Innovation Center on the UT campus, creating a dedicated hub for collaboration, project management and student engagement. Today, the partnership also includes a campus office presence, regular faculty and lab engagement, and a growing advisory board that connects Eastman’s technology leaders with UT researchers.

“As this partnership has matured, we’ve been able to remove barriers and focus more on the science,” said Jim Ziegler, vice president of films technology, corporate innovation and regions at Eastman. “We have teams working side by side, shared spaces on campus and stronger alignment on where we’re headed. This agreement allows us to move faster, connect more closely and get more value from the collaboration on both sides.”

UT graduates have become an important source of scientific talent for Eastman. The agreement includes support for student organizations, faculty initiatives and other campus activities that expand opportunities for students to engage with industry.

The renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to translating research into impact — accelerating innovation, strengthening industry partnerships, and creating new opportunities for faculty, students and researchers to develop technologies that address some of manufacturing’s most pressing challenges.

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