BASF, Stanford Advance Catalyst for Ammonia Cracking

A collaboration between BASF and Stanford University has developed a multimetallic nanocrystal catalyst for ammonia decomposition, a reaction that could improve hydrogen production and support future hydrogen infrastructure. The work demonstrates a catalyst designed to increase activity and stability while reducing reliance on precious metals.

The research, published in Science, is the latest result of BASF's eight-year California Research Alliance (CARA) with Stanford University. The paper was co-authored by researchers from Stanford, BASF and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

According to the researchers, the catalyst consists of uniform multimetal nanocrystals designed to efficiently decompose ammonia into hydrogen. Ammonia is attracting interest as a hydrogen carrier because it can be transported more easily than hydrogen, potentially expanding access to hydrogen in regions without readily available natural gas or renewable energy resources.

The researchers said the catalyst represents an important step toward industrial ammonia-cracking technologies. Future work will focus on increasing catalyst activity and advancing the technology toward commercial deployment.

BASF noted the collaboration has previously produced commercial catalyst technology, including a volatile organic compound (VOC) catalyst introduced in 2024. The company also plans to expand its joint research with Stanford into additional catalyst applications where reducing precious metal use is a priority.