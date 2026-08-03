ARC, Idaho National Lab Advance First Small Modular Reactor Project

ARC Clean Technology and Idaho National Laboratory (INL) have signed a multi-year strategic partnership agreement to support deployment of the first ARC-100 small modular reactor at the Idaho research site.

The agreement establishes a framework for Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy, to provide technical support across the reactor's full development lifecycle, including engineering, advanced materials, reactor commissioning, safety analysis and site development.

According to ARC, the agreement formalizes a collaboration that began under DOE's Advanced Reactor Concepts 2020 program, where INL contributed expertise in fuel design, probabilistic risk assessment and regulatory engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The ARC-100 is a 100-MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor designed for commercial power generation. The companies said deployment at INL is intended to demonstrate the technology while supporting future domestic and international commercialization opportunities.

INL will provide access to its specialized nuclear research infrastructure, including the Advanced Test Reactor, the Transient Reactor Test Facility and the Materials and Fuels Complex, to support testing and validation activities.

According to ARC, the demonstration project is intended to address growing demand for reliable carbon-free electricity, including power requirements for industrial facilities, data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, while establishing a reference plant for future commercial deployments.