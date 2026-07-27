Catalyxx Selects Portugal Site for Renewable Chemicals Plant

Catalyxx has selected Sines, Portugal, as the site for its first commercial-scale renewable chemicals manufacturing plant, a €120 million ($140 million USD) project that will produce bio-based alcohols for the European market.

According to the company, the facility will manufacture butanol, hexanol and octanol using bioethanol as a feedstock, providing lower-carbon alternatives to conventional petrochemical production while remaining compatible with existing industrial processes and value chains.

The Portuguese government has designated the project as a Project of National Interest, providing an accelerated regulatory approval process. Catalyxx also said the project has received key environmental approvals and is advancing through its final development phase, with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Engineering work is being supported by Worley and Quadrante as the project moves toward construction.

The commercial plant builds on Catalyxx's demonstration facility in Seville, Spain, where the company validated its proprietary catalytic process under continuous operating conditions before scaling up to commercial production.

Catalyxx said the project has received €20 million ($23 million USD) in funding from the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking to support development of the facility. Once operational, the plant is expected to avoid approximately 105,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually while supporting renewable chemical supply chains in Europe.