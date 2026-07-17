RapiCure Joins Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program

RapiCure Solutions has been selected to participate in the Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program, which supports early-stage technologies with potential applications in the energy industry.

The Loveland, Colorado-based company develops rapid-curing resin technology designed for pipeline repair and asset integrity applications. Through the program, RapiCure will work with Chevron to evaluate potential use cases for its technology while receiving technical guidance and milestone-based support.

According to the company, its patented resin platform is designed as an alternative to conventional epoxy systems and can be used to plug, seal, wrap or repair pipelines and other critical infrastructure in minutes rather than hours or days. The technology is formulated for use on materials including steel and concrete and is designed to cure in high-humidity, wet and varying temperature conditions.

RapiCure said its Medusa resin and repair kits are intended to reduce maintenance downtime and operational costs for energy operators while extending the service life of critical assets.

The company also said it is working with coatings, plastics and composites manufacturers to integrate the resin technology into commercial products and infrastructure projects. RapiCure previously received first-place honors at the 2025 Global Oil and Gas Cleantech Challenge and said its technology has been deployed in utility and municipal applications.