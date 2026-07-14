Trump Grants Two-Year EPA Regulatory Relief for Certain Chemical Manufacturers

On July 13, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation granting certain chemical manufacturing facilities a two-year exemption from complying with more recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emissions regulations, allowing them to continue operating under previous standards through the exemption period.

According to the White House, the action applies to facilities that manufacture chemicals used in semiconductor production, medical device sterilization, advanced manufacturing and defense applications. The administration said the temporary relief is intended to avoid operational disruptions while allowing facilities to continue supplying materials considered important to national security and critical manufacturing sectors.

The proclamation allows eligible facilities to comply with EPA standards that were in place before the Biden administration's rulemakings for two years. The White House said some facilities face technical and economic challenges in meeting the newer requirements and that the exemption is intended to provide additional time while maintaining production.

The announcement expands on similar regulatory relief granted last year. In July 2025, the administration issued a two-year exemption from portions of the EPA's Hazardous Organic National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (HON) rule affecting chemical manufacturing facilities. The American Chemistry Council supported that action, saying it would provide additional time to comply with requirements that it argued carried significant capital costs and aggressive implementation deadlines.

The earlier exemptions also prompted legal challenges. In October 2025, environmental and community organizations filed suit challenging the administration's authority to delay compliance with the HON rule, arguing the exemptions postponed controls on hazardous air pollutants at dozens of chemical manufacturing facilities. EPA estimated the 2024 HON rule would reduce toxic air emissions by more than 6,200 tons annually and lower cancer risks for nearby communities.