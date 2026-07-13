Air Liquide to Invest $200M in Texas Syngas Plant

On July 9, Air Liquide announced plans to invest more than $200 million to build a new partial oxidation (POX) unit at Oxea's manufacturing site in Bay City, Texas, expanding production of synthesis gas and low-carbon hydrogen for Gulf Coast chemical manufacturing.

According to the company, the new unit is scheduled to begin operating in early 2029 and will supply syngas and hydrogen to support Oxea's expanding oxo-alcohol and performance chemicals operations. The investment also extends Air Liquide's industrial gas infrastructure and pipeline network along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Air Liquide said its proprietary POX technology incorporates a carbon dioxide recirculation system that returns CO₂ to Oxea's production process to improve syngas efficiency. The company estimates the new facility will reduce its net carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 64,000 metric tons annually while replacing portions of its existing production assets and adding new capacity.

According to Air Liquide, the investment reflects continued demand for industrial gases and low-carbon production technologies supporting chemical manufacturing growth in one of the nation's largest industrial corridors.

The project supports Oxea's recently announced capacity expansion at its Bay City manufacturing site. Last week, Oxea approved a major investment to expand production of propionaldehyde, propanol and butanol while increasing feedstock availability for its carboxylic acids portfolio. The companies expect the integrated expansion projects to be completed by the end of 2028 and early 2029.