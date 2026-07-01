3M Recognizes Student Innovations in 2026 Young Scientist Challenge

3M and Discovery Education announced the 2026 State Merit Winners of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for student-led innovations in areas including robotics, safety and climate technology.

The 2026 State Merit Winners included students from 37 states, while four Honorable Mention recipients were recognized for their innovative concepts and communication skills. The program is part of a broader STEM education effort from 3M and Discovery Education, which also includes Young Scientist Lab, a digital resource platform providing science learning materials for students and educators.

The annual competition invites students in grades five through eight to submit videos describing science-based solutions to real-world problems. According to 3M, entries are evaluated based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication skills.

This year’s recognized projects included innovations across categories such as robotics, home improvement, automotive applications, safety, augmented and virtual reality and climate technology. Each State Merit Winner receives recognition through the challenge program along with a prize package.

“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge highlights how students use science and creativity to solve real-world problems,” said William Brown, 3M chairman and CEO, in a press statement.

“When students see how science connects to the world around them, they stop memorizing and start believing they can make a difference," added Brian Shaw, CEO at Discovery Education. "The 3M Young Scientist Challenge gives young people the real-world relevance that fuels deep STEM learning and the persistence to see an idea through.”

Each year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge recognizes a grand prize winner, 10 finalists, four Honorable Mentions and up to 51 State Merit Winners – in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.