Endress+Hauser Opens Two U.S. Facilities in Indiana and Pennsylvania

Endress+Hauser opened two new facilities in the United States on June 26, 2026, expanding its regional presence with locations in Greenwood, Indiana, and Edgmont, Pennsylvania.

The larger of the two investments is a new facility in Greenwood, Indiana, where the company invested approximately €44 million ($50.9 million USD). The approximately 9,800-square-meter building serves as an expanded U.S. headquarters and houses around 190 combined employees from Endress+Hauser and long-standing sales and service representative partner George E. Booth Co.

The facility includes office and workspace for sales, service, project and solutions teams. Greenwood is also home to Endress+Hauser's existing production facilities for flow, level, pressure and temperature measurement technologies, with nearly 670 total employees at the campus.

The Greenwood facility has received LEED Gold certification and incorporates a geothermal system, solar panels and rainwater management systems. An integrated Design and Innovation Studio at the site is intended to support STEM education in collaboration with local educational institutions.

The second location, in Edgmont, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia, spans approximately 8,200 square meters and was opened in partnership with regional sales and service representative Eastern Controls. Approximately 90 combined employees from both companies support customers across process measurement and automation applications in the Northeast. The facility includes an expanded Process Training Unit for hands-on technical training.

Pharma Manufacturing reported that the Edgmont facility also strengthens Endress+Hauser’s support for life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing customers in the mid-Atlantic region. The site’s Process Training Unit provides hands-on access to process measurement and automation technologies, supporting customer training and application development across regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals.

Peter Selders, CEO of Endress+Hauser, said the investments strengthen local presence and customer proximity as part of the company's long-term growth strategy.