ASME Summit to Bring Industrial Leaders Together in Detroit

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a New York-based engineering organization, will host the inaugural ASME Catalyze Summit April 20–21, 2027, in Detroit, bringing together engineers, industry leaders, investors and technology developers focused on advancing industrial systems and manufacturing.

The summit will focus on moving industrial technologies from development into deployment, with discussions centered on energy demand, industrial transformation, advanced manufacturing, workforce development, standards, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, according to ASME.

ASME said the event is designed to create an execution-focused forum where technical leaders can address challenges related to scaling industrial solutions, including cost, risk, regulatory requirements, financing and infrastructure development.

Oklo Inc. has joined the summit as a foundational sponsor, bringing perspectives from advanced nuclear energy, fuel recycling and infrastructure development, according to ASME. The company’s participation adds an energy technology perspective to discussions around industrial transformation and deployment.

The event also includes participation from organizations across multiple industrial sectors. ASME’s Catalyze collaborators include groups focused on engineering, industrial innovation and technology development, including Michigan Central and Newlab Detroit, which are supporting the summit’s cross-sector approach. The broader focus on energy, manufacturing and industrial systems also intersects with chemical industry priorities, including process efficiency, decarbonization, advanced materials, infrastructure development and digital transformation.

ASME said the summit will build on its engineering and standards expertise while creating a community focused on accelerating practical industrial solutions. The event will be held at The Department at Hudson’s in Detroit, a location selected to reflect the city’s role in manufacturing, mobility and industrial innovation, said the organization.