Researchers Develop Cellulose-Based Films as Plastic Packaging Alternative

A new cellulose-based materials platform developed by researchers at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and LUT University could help packaging manufacturers reduce reliance on fossil-based plastics while maintaining the performance requirements needed for industrial applications. The technology advances fully cellulose-based films and coatings that can be processed using existing converting methods and scaled toward commercial manufacturing.

The development was part of the Films for Future (F3) project, which focused on creating bio-based packaging materials with plastic-like functionality while supporting improved end-of-life options. The researchers reported that the cellulose materials can provide transparent films with mechanical strength and barrier properties comparable to conventional plastic films.

According to the researchers, the approach relies on processing cellulose as a polymer rather than a traditional fiber, enabling the production of films and coatings with improved performance characteristics. The resulting materials are designed for applications requiring barrier protection, transparency and compatibility with existing packaging processes.

The platform includes standalone cellulose films and cellulose-based coatings for fiber packaging systems. The researchers reported that films demonstrate oxygen barrier performance comparable to conventional plastics, while coatings provide oxygen and grease resistance for recyclable paper and board packaging applications.

The F3 project demonstrated pilot-scale production capabilities across multiple applications, including dry food packaging, bakery products and fiber-based packaging requiring transparent barrier layers.

The researchers said the technology was developed to integrate with current industrial converting processes, including thermoforming, which could simplify adoption by manufacturers. The next phase will focus on scaling the technology toward commercial applications and improving performance under higher-humidity conditions.

Beyond replacing plastic packaging, the material platform could also support future functional coatings, including antimicrobial, antioxidant and responsive packaging systems designed to react to environmental conditions such as humidity, gas composition or pH.

The project involved VTT, LUT University and industry partners, with funding from the European Regional Development Fund. The researchers said continued development will focus on advancing the materials from pilot-scale demonstrations toward broader industrial use.