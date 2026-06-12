Air Products expands Missouri membrane manufacturing facility

Air Products on June 3 opened a $70 million expansion at its Membrane Solutions manufacturing and logistics center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, increasing production capacity for gas separation and purification membrane systems.

According to the company, the expansion is its largest single-site investment for membrane manufacturing and was driven by increasing demand for membrane technologies used in biogas upgrading, hydrogen recovery, aerospace nitrogen generation and marine fuel applications.

The project added more than 70 positions at the site, bringing total employment at the Maryland Heights facility to more than 250 workers.

Products manufactured at the facility include Air Products’ GreenSep membrane separator for bio-LNG production and N2Sep membrane systems designed to separate nitrogen from compressed air streams.

The company said the expansion supports growing industrial demand for onsite gas generation and gas separation technologies used in energy, transportation and industrial processing operations.

The announcement follows several major manufacturing and industrial gas supply projects by Air Products this year. Last month, the company said it would build and operate multiple gas production facilities to support Samsung Electronics’ new semiconductor fabrication project in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The facilities will supply nitrogen, oxygen, argon and hydrogen to the semiconductor site beginning in phases between 2028 and 2030.

Air Products also raised its fiscal 2026 financial outlook in May, citing higher on-site volumes, lower operating costs and continued growth in semiconductor-related gas demand.