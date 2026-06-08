Röhm Reaches Full-Scale Operation at $1.6B Texas Methyl Methacrylate Plant

Röhm, a methacrylate chemicals manufacturer headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, has reached full-scale industrial operation at its methyl methacrylate (MMA) production facility in Bay City, Texas, marking the first commercial deployment of the company’s proprietary LiMA technology.

The Bay City plant is the first C2-based MMA production facility in North America and is designed to strengthen regional supply chains and domestic manufacturing capacity for methacrylate materials used in automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and industrial applications, according to the company.

Röhm said the facility successfully completed its startup and ramp-up phases and has sustained full industrial-scale operation in recent months.

“As the only global producer of both methyl methacrylate and polymethyl methacrylate with production sites in the major regions of Europe, Asia, and North America, we are uniquely positioned to serve our customers worldwide — reliably, locally, and with leading technology,” Hans Bohnen, CEO of Röhm, said in a statement.

The Bay City facility has annual production capacity of 250,000 metric tons of MMA and uses ethylene and natural gas as feedstocks. According to Röhm, the LiMA process is designed to improve yield efficiency while reducing energy consumption, water use, wastewater generation, and carbon dioxide emissions compared with conventional MMA manufacturing technologies.

The site incorporates several sustainability and operational technologies, including constructed wetlands supporting near-closed-loop water treatment systems and a digital twin platform used for predictive maintenance, operational planning, equipment monitoring, and process simulations.

Röhm said the plant’s multimodal logistics network of truck, rail, inland waterways, and transloading terminals is designed to improve supply flexibility and reduce long-haul trucking requirements for MMA products sold under the Meracryl brand.

The facility employs approximately 90 people and represents part of a broader long-term investment strategy supported by investment firm Advent International, which has invested approximately $1.6 billion into Röhm’s growth and technology development initiatives, according to the company.

The project builds on development efforts first announced in 2021, when Röhm began engineering and construction activities for the Bay City plant. At the time, the company said the facility would become the first large-scale commercial implementation of its ethylene-based LiMA technology. Engineering and construction services for the project were provided by Wood, while the plant was built on the site of OQ Chemicals, which also expanded supporting aldehyde and site service infrastructure for the project.