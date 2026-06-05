ACC Expands Board Leadership, Adds New Manufacturing and Supply Chain Members

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) approved 17 executives for extended terms on its board of directors and added several new member companies and Responsible Care partners during the organization’s annual meeting June 3 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to ACC, the board oversees council policy, advocacy priorities and strategic direction for the chemical and plastics industry trade association.

The following executives were approved for board terms beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and ending Dec. 31, 2029:

Wade Alleman, OxyChem

Venki Chandrashekar, AmSty

Halsey Cook, Milliken & Company

Peter Huntsman, Huntsman Corporation

Yaniv Kabalek, ICL

Erin Kane, AdvanSix

Elias Lacerda, Evonik Corporation

Rebecca Liebert, The Lubrizol Corporation

Marchoe Northern, Procter & Gamble

Guillermo Novo, Ashland LLC

Adam Peters, American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc.

Alastair Port, Indorama Ventures

Steve Prusak, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Larry Ryan, Nouryon

David Sewell, Solstice Advanced Materials

Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell

Jorge Young, Alpek Polyester USA LLC

ACC also approved new manufacturing, affiliate and associate members, along with two new Responsible Care partners tied to industrial logistics and emergency response operations.

New manufacturing members include Alterra Energy LLC, which focuses on advanced recycling technologies for plastics, and Westlake Corporation, a producer of chlorovinyls, olefins, polymers, epoxy products and building materials.

Affiliate membership was approved for All Chemical Transport Corporation, a bulk liquid transport and chemical logistics provider specializing in tanker and ISO container operations.

The organization also added associate members Crowell & Moring LLP and Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, both of which provide legal and regulatory services related to environmental, product liability and compliance matters.

New Responsible Care partners include OURAY Environmental Services LLC, which provides industrial emergency response and environmental services, and Wicker Park Logistics LLC, a third-party logistics provider supporting industrial transportation and supply chain operations.

ACC said the Responsible Care partner program is intended to extend safety, environmental stewardship and operational management practices across the broader chemical supply chain, including transportation and logistics providers.

Chris Jahn, ACC president and CEO, said in a statement the additions reflect ongoing industry focus on manufacturing competitiveness, supply chain resilience and operational stewardship across chemical production and distribution networks.