EPA Alleges TSCA Reporting Violations by Wego Chemical Group

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed an administrative complaint on June 1 against Wego Chemical Group and related companies, alleging multiple violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) tied to chemical imports and reporting requirements dating back to at least 2016.

According to EPA, the Great Neck, New York-based chemical distributor imported hundreds of millions of pounds of chemical substances, primarily from China, without meeting several federal reporting and notification requirements. The agency alleges Wego failed to submit required Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) information, omitted required data on how imported chemicals would be used, and improperly imported at least one chemical substance that required prior EPA review.

EPA's 10-count complaint alleges the company failed to submit timely CDR reports for hundreds of chemicals across two reporting cycles and did not provide required use information needed for EPA risk evaluations. The agency also alleges Wego failed to submit a pre-manufacture notification before importing a new chemical substance, did not file required compliance certifications, failed to submit significant new use notices, and made inaccurate regulatory filings.

"Companies must disclose what toxic chemicals they are importing and how they will be used," Jeffrey Hall, EPA assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance, said in a statement.

The complaint follows an EPA investigation that began in May 2021. The filing initiates the agency's formal administrative enforcement process.

The case highlights ongoing regulatory attention on TSCA compliance and chemical reporting obligations. EPA uses CDR submissions to track chemical production, import volumes and end uses, information that supports risk evaluations and regulatory decision-making under TSCA.

The case highlights EPA's continued focus on Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) reporting and import compliance. Chemical manufacturers and importers are subject to a range of reporting requirements, including Chemical Data Reporting submissions that provide EPA with information on production volumes, processing, use patterns, and potential exposures. EPA uses the data to evaluate chemical risks and support regulatory decisions.

For additional background on TSCA reporting requirements and compliance obligations, see Chemical Processing's recent coverage of TSCA reporting, inventory requirements, and confidential business information reporting deadlines.