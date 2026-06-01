EuroChem Starts Up 800,000-Tonne Sulfuric Acid Plant in Kazakhstan

Switzerland-based fertilizer company EuroChem has started up a sulfuric acid production plant in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, the company announced May 27. The facility has an annual design capacity of 800,000 metric tonnes (approximately 882,000 U.S. tons) and is among the largest of its kind in the country, according to the company.

The plant represents Phase II of EuroChem's multi-phase investment project in Kazakhstan. Phase I involved the launch of a phosphate ore mining and processing complex with an annual capacity of 840,000 metric tonnes. Phase III, targeted for 2027, will add a chemical complex for the production of mineral fertilizers and industrial products. According to the company, total investment across all three phases exceeds $1 billion, with combined annual output upon full completion expected to exceed 1 million metric tonnes.

According to EuroChem, sulfuric acid output from the new plant will supply both the company's chemical complex currently under construction and the broader domestic market in Kazakhstan. Upon completion of all phases, the Zhambyl region facility is intended to operate as a fully integrated, single-chain production complex encompassing raw material extraction, processing and finished goods manufacturing.

"EuroChem intends to continue investing in the development of its production facilities and strengthening its partnership with the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan," said Igor Georgiadi, CEO of EuroChem Karatau, in a statement.

According to the announcement, the completed complex is expected to create more than 1,200 direct jobs and an equal number of positions in related service and logistics organizations.