Toyota Selects AGC for PEM Water Electrolysis Demonstration System

The fluorinated electrolyte polymer dispersion material, previously used in Toyota's second-generation MIRAI fuel cell vehicle, is now being evaluated in a hydrogen production application at Toyota's Honsha Plant.
May 20, 2026
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PEM water electrolysis demonstration system outside Honshu plant (Image provided by Toyota)

AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-performance materials, announced that its ForBlue i-Series fluorinated electrolyte polymer dispersion has been selected as an electrode material for a 5-megawatt-class polymer electrolyte membrane water electrolysis demonstration system jointly developed by Toyota Motor Corporation and Chiyoda Corporation.

According to AGC, the system was installed at the Hydrogen Park at Toyota's Honsha Plant in March 2026 and will be evaluated under actual operating conditions. The demonstration marks an expansion of the material's application from hydrogen consumption in fuel cells to hydrogen production through water electrolysis.

ForBlue i-Series is a fluorinated electrolyte polymer dispersion developed from ion-exchange membrane technology derived from AGC's chlor-alkali business. According to the company, the material offers long-term stability under harsh operating conditions and has been used in the electrode and electrolyte membranes of Toyota's second-generation MIRAI fuel cell vehicle.

The water electrolysis application extends the material's role in the hydrogen value chain, with AGC said the product can now contribute to both producing and utilizing hydrogen in industrial and transportation settings.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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