German Energy-Intensive Sectors Face Job Losses Amid Rising Costs

Energy consumption in German industry remains heavily reliant on natural gas, oil, coal, and electricity, with chemical industries leading energy use at 27.9%, reflecting ongoing challenges in balancing energy costs and industrial output.
By dpa (TNS)
May 15, 2026
2 min read
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Uwe Anspach/dpa/TNS
A worker rides in an elevator beside buildings on the premises of the chemical company BASF. (zu dpa: «Soaring energy costs weighing on Germany's energy-intensive industries») (Uwe Anspach/dpa/TNS)

Frankfurt — High energy prices have led to lower production and job losses in particularly energy-intensive industrial sectors in Germany, official figures showed on May 15.

Production in selected sectors such as chemicals, paper, glass and metal production has declined by 15.2% since February 2022 – a significantly greater drop compared to the 9.5% decline recorded across industry as a whole, the Federal Statistical Office reported. 

The figures include data up to March this year.

The decline in production has resulted in the loss of a significant number of jobs. In March 2026, 794,400 people were employed in energy-intensive sectors, 6.3% fewer than in February 2022, according to the figures. 

This corresponds to a loss of around 53,200 jobs. 

The paper industry suffered the largest proportional loss (down 8.6%), followed by metal production and processing (down 7.1%).

One exception is petroleum processing, where production increased by 24.6% and 1,000 new jobs were created. Significant growth has been recorded in the sector particularly since January 2026.

In 2024, energy-intensive industrial sectors accounted for 75.6% of the total energy consumed by German industry. 

The largest consumer was the chemical industry, with a share of 27.9%, ahead of metal production and processing (23.7%) and petroleum processing (10.7%).

The main energy sources were natural gas, accounting for 26.3%, followed by oil (21.0%), coal (18.1%) and electricity (15.2%).

©2026 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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