Asahi Kasei to Discontinue Styrene, Polyethylene and Acrylonitrile Production by 2030

Asahi Kasei, a diversified chemical and materials company headquartered in Tokyo, announced plans to discontinue production of several petrochemical derivatives at its Mizushima Works facility in Japan by fiscal 2030 as part of a broader portfolio restructuring within its Materials segment.

According to the company, the initiative covers styrene monomer, low-density and high-density polyethylene, acrylonitrile and polycarbonate diol. Production of styrene monomer and polyethylene grades will be discontinued. For acrylonitrile, Asahi Kasei said it will shut down its 200,000-ton-per-year Mizushima production line while converting a 50,000-ton-per-year methacrylonitrile line to acrylonitrile and methacrylonitrile co-production, with continued acrylonitrile supply through its Tongsuh Petrochemical affiliate in South Korea. Polycarbonate diol production at Mizushima will also be discontinued, with supply maintained through Asahi Kasei Performance Chemicals in China.

The company said the measures align with a previously announced cessation of ethylene production at Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. and are intended to exit businesses where profitability has become structurally challenging. According to Asahi Kasei, the restructuring is expected to improve margins and reduce cash outflows, enabling capital reallocation toward higher-value businesses including pharmaceuticals, critical care and electronics.

The company said there will be no immediate impact on supply of derivative products during the transition period.