Lanxess Expands with Lubricant Additives Plant in India

German specialty chemicals company Lanxess on April 24 inaugurated a lubricant additives blending plant at its manufacturing site in Jhagadia, Gujarat, India, expanding production capacity for regional and global markets.

According to the company, the first phase of the facility will produce specialty lubricant additives for customers in India, the Middle East and other international markets. The plant is designed with a focus on safety, energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Lanxess said the investment is intended to support demand in the lubricants sector and improve supply responsiveness and technical collaboration with customers. The company added that the site builds on its application technology center established in India in 2025.

In a press statement, the company said it also signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to expand access to lubricant additive technologies in the Indian market. LANXESS added that it has initiated third-party manufacturing activities for its lubricant additives business in the region.

According to the company, the expansion is part of its broader strategy to strengthen regional production and align global operations with local market demand.