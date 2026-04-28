Report Links Workplace Safety to Productivity, Retention in Industrial Sectors

EcoOnline, a Dallas-based provider of environment, health and safety software, on April 28 released findings from its 2026 North America Workplace Safety Report , indicating that workplace safety is increasingly tied to productivity and workforce retention in higher-risk industries.

According to the company , 92% of surveyed workers said a safer workplace improves productivity, while 77% said safety influences their choice of employer and 78% said they would consider leaving a job due to unsafe conditions. The survey included 1,200 workers across the United States and Canada.

The report highlights ongoing operational risks despite increased awareness. According to the company, 47% of respondents said they or someone close to them has experienced a workplace incident or illness, suggesting continued challenges in managing day-to-day safety in industrial environments.

The report identified several operational risk factors cited by workers. Stress was linked to 56% of workplace accidents and illnesses. Chemical exposure in daily work was reported by 53% of respondents, up from 44% the prior year. Confidence among lone workers in employer responsibility fell from 69% to 62% year over year, with 33% reporting they had experienced an accident while working alone in 2025. Severe weather events were cited as a top crisis threat by 26% of respondents, while cyberattacks were cited by an equal share.

According to the report, 73% of workers said digital environment, health and safety tools could improve workplace safety, while 47% said artificial intelligence could play a positive role, though the company noted that respondents emphasized the need for training and human oversight in safety programs.

“We know safe workers are productive workers,” Tom Goodmanson, CEO at EcoOnline said in a statement. “When the workforce trusts their safety processes, they spend less time compensating for risk and more time doing their jobs well.”

The company said the findings indicate that safety programs are increasingly viewed as part of operational performance, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and transportation.