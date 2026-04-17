Mitsubishi Chemical, Psi Quantum, University of Tokyo Partner on Quantum Workforce Training in Japan

PsiQuantum, a U.S.-based quantum computing company, the University of Tokyo and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, said they have launched a partnership to develop education and training programs for Japan’s emerging quantum workforce. The initiative is supported by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization under the Post-5G Information and Communication Systems program for 2025–2027.

According to the announcement, the program is designed to address growing global demand for skilled professionals in fault-tolerant quantum computing as the technology moves toward industrial application.

A six-month training program has already launched with more than 80 participants from over 20 companies operating in Japan. The program covers fundamentals of fault-tolerant quantum computing, potential cross-sector use cases and hands-on experience with quantum algorithm development tools.

The University of Tokyo is leading curriculum development, while Mitsubishi Chemical is contributing industrial use cases focused on chemistry and materials science. PsiQuantum is providing expertise in fault-tolerant quantum computing and related software tools, including its algorithm design platform.

According to the press statement, later phases over the next two years will focus on joint research and development in chemistry and materials science applications aimed at preparing for future deployment on fault-tolerant quantum computers.

“Quantum computing has the potential to significantly accelerate innovation in chemistry and materials science,” said Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation scientist Qi Gao in a statement.

The initiative is among Japan’s first structured training programs focused specifically on fault-tolerant quantum computing and is intended to support long-term development of the country’s quantum innovation ecosystem, according to the organizations.