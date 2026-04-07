Linde To Invest $75M in North Carolina Gas Facility

Linde on April 2 announced plans to build, own and operate a new industrial gas facility in Garysburg, North Carolina. The company said it will invest more than $75 million in the project, which is expected to create 20 jobs.

The new air separation unit will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon for customers in the region. According to the company, the gases will support industries including healthcare, food and beverage, electronics and chemicals, with applications in hospital services, semiconductor manufacturing, battery production and food preservation.

Linde said the facility will be located in the Northampton County Commerce Park and will distribute products directly to customers. Acquisition of land and equipment for the project has begun, and the plant is expected to start up by the end of 2028.

According to the state, the new jobs could generate an annual payroll impact of more than $1.75 million for the region. Linde said the site was selected because of its proximity to customers and local support in Northampton County.

The project also will receive a $60,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund, with matching support from local governments. According to the state, Linde must meet job creation and capital investment targets before receiving any funding.