BASF, Sevnce Robotics Sign China Automation Agreement

BASF and Sevnce Robotics signed a memorandum of understanding focused on BASF’s operations in Greater China to advance smart manufacturing within the chemical Industry.

Under the agreement, BASF Greater China and Sevnce Robotics will explore the use of Sevnce’s robotic and intelligent inspection systems at BASF sites in China, with a focus on digitalization, automation and safety-critical applications in chemical manufacturing. BASF said the partnership is intended to support safer production scenarios and expand the use of intelligent inspection technologies across its sites.

The companies also plan to collaborate on materials for robotic components. BASF said it will contribute expertise in engineering plastics, thermoplastic polyurethanes and polyurethane systems to support lightweight design for quadruped and humanoid robots. According to the company, the effort is intended to improve robot performance and support further product development.

BASF said the agreement reflects its broader focus on digital transformation in China’s manufacturing sector. The company said it has operated in Greater China since 1885 and generated about €8.2 billion ($9.5 billion) in sales in the region in 2025. BASF also has major production sites in Shanghai, Nanjing, Chongqing and Zhanjiang, as well as a regional research and development hub in Shanghai.

Sevnce Robotics, which was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chongqing, develops explosion-proof robotic systems for use in extreme environments, including high and low temperatures, corrosive conditions and flammable or explosive settings. According to the company, its products include quadruped, wheeled and track-mounted robots used in emergency safety and unmanned operations.

The agreement follows other recent BASF developments focused on sustainability and advanced materials.

On March 26, the company commemorated the completion of its Zhanjiang Verbund site in Guangdong Province, China, an integrated chemical production facility employing more than 2,000 people. The site is powered entirely by renewable electricity and operates a steam cracker with a capacity of 1 million tons of ethylene per year.

Last week, BASF and Avery Dennison launched two acrylic ester products manufactured with attributed renewable electricity at BASF’s Freeport, Texas site. According to the companies, the products are designed as drop-in replacements for conventional acrylate esters used in coatings, adhesives and sealants.