HWI Opens Lightweight Monolithics Plant in Missouri

HWI, a member of Calderys, has opened a new lightweight monolithics production facility in Fulton, Missouri, expanding capacity for refractory products used in petrochemicals, refining, power generation and other high-temperature industries.

Built at HWI’s Rotary Kiln complex in Fulton, the facility includes a furnace system for aggregate production, robotic automation for packaging and material handling and upgraded packaging options. According to the company, the site also has direct access to local clay reserves, providing greater supply security and more consistent raw material quality.

The company said the additional capacity will support shorter lead times, make-to-stock inventory and larger-scale projects.

“Demand for these ... refractories continues to grow rapidly while global supply chains remain under pressure,” said Michel Cornelissen, CEO of Calderys Group, in a press statement. “This added capacity strengthens availability and ensures we reliably support customers’ operations, growth and sustainability goals.”

According to the company, the project created about 11 jobs in the Fulton area. HWI said the lightweight monolithics are designed to reduce heat loss, lower fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions, extend service life and improve energy efficiency.

The new facility builds on HWI’s earlier expansion efforts. In 2018, the company opened a monolithic refractories manufacturing plant in South Point, Ohio, after announcing a $30 million investment the previous year.