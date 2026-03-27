Electrochemical Sensor Enables Rapid Detection of Microplastics in Water

Researchers at Florida Polytechnic University have developed a molecularly imprinted polymer (MIP) electrochemical sensor capable of rapidly detecting microplastics and nanoplastics in water, offering a potential tool for on-site environmental monitoring and process control.

The technology, detailed in Sensors and Actuators A: Physical, uses a treated electrode strip connected to a portable reader to identify plastic particles such as polystyrene and convert their presence into an electrical signal. According to the researchers, the system can deliver results within minutes from a small water sample, eliminating the need for complex laboratory instrumentation and trained personnel.

“Right now, there is no way to detect this type of pollution on the spot,” Ajeet Kaushik, associate professor of chemistry and lead researcher, said in a press statement. “But our sensor works in the field, and within minutes just a drop of water tells you if microplastics are there and at what level.”

According to the research paper, the MIP cavities are tuned to the shape, size and orientation of the target analyte, enabling selective detection of polystyrene nanoplastics at 100 and 500 nm particle sizes across a concentration range of 4.2×10⁻⁹ to 2.1×10⁻⁴ g/L. Chronoamperometry studies confirmed an 11-minute operation time with high sensitivity. Sensor fabrication and surface characterization were validated using Raman spectroscopy.

The sensing chip interfaces with a miniaturized electrochemical potentiostat readable via smartphone, enabling point-of-care deployment without laboratory infrastructure. According to the press statement, the system was validated using real water samples collected from a lake.

The study demonstrates a simplified electrochemical sensing approach that enables rapid quantification of plastic contamination. The researchers note that current detection methods rely on advanced analytical equipment, limiting their use for real-time monitoring in industrial or environmental settings.

The innovation has been granted a U.S. patent, and additional patent applications and research publications are under review. Future work will focus on expanding detection capabilities and advancing the sensor toward broader deployment in water monitoring applications.