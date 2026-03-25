Wacker Expands Silicone Emulsion Production Capacity in India

Wacker, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has completed the second expansion phase at its Panagarh, India production site, commissioning a new complex for manufacturing silicone emulsions for the cosmetics and personal care industries.

The new facility operates under good manufacturing practice guidelines of the European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients and will add significantly to WACKER's silicone emulsion production capacity in India, according to the company. The expansion will create 60 new jobs at the site.

Wacker operates its India silicone business through its fully consolidated joint venture Wacker Metroark Chemicals, which supplies silicone raw materials for cosmetic products, shampoos and personal care applications to both local manufacturers and international consumer goods companies.

"The demand for our silicone products remains unabated, and we expect to see further significant growth in India," said Tom Koini, head of Wacker's Silicones division. "By expanding our production in Panagarh, we are ideally positioned to meet this rising demand and to support the growth of our customers."

With the second phase now complete, Panagarh serves as a second production base for silicone emulsions in India alongside Wacker's existing Amtala site near Kolkata, where the company has manufactured silicone fluids, emulsions and compounds since 1999. According to the company, Amtala will increasingly shift its focus toward product and process development as Panagarh assumes a larger role in regional supply.

"Panagarh provides us the space, infrastructure and flexibility we need to continue our success story in India," said Sascha Büchel, managing director of Wacker Metroark, at the opening ceremony.

Wacker began operations at its 165,000-square-meter Panagarh site in 2022, initially producing silicone rubber and compounds for the electromobility, medical technology and electrical power supply industries.

The expansion follows broader operational adjustments across the company’s global footprint. In late November 2025, Wacker announced plans to reduce costs, including workforce reductions, in response to energy and regulatory pressures in Europe.