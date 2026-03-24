Union Leaders Criticize BP's Lockout of Over 800 Workers at Indiana Refinery

The new United Steelworkers International president condemned BP for locking out more than 800 workers of its Whiting, Indiana, refinery and called on the company to negotiate a fair contract in good faith.

USW International President Roxanne Brown said the company has escalated tensions instead of respecting workers and working toward a fair agreement. Union leaders said a new contract needed to prioritize job security, safety and fair wages after years of inflation.

“BP’s decision to lock out these skilled workers is unacceptable and unlawful,” Brown said. “Generations of union members have kept this refinery running safely and efficiently, and they deserve a contract that reflects their value — not intimidation tactics designed to force concessions.”

BP Whiting Refinery Manager Chris DellaFranco said in a video update to employees that the company's proposals were critical to the long-term sustainability of the 137-year-old refinery.

"Since Feb. 1, our refinery has been operating in a continued state of labor uncertainty, including the threat of a strike with only 24 hours' notice," he said. "This lockout was necessary in order to allow a safe and orderly transfer of operations while negotiations continue."

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the lockout poses a threat to the community, as most of the workers with experience running the refinery would no longer be doing so.

“In its drive to lower staffing levels and implement wage cuts, BP is choosing confrontation and gambling the community’s safety on inexperienced replacement workers,” Millsap said. “This lockout is a direct attack on workers’ rights and an attempt to weaken the bargaining power of the very people who make this facility successful. We are standing united and will not back down from securing a fair agreement.”

DellaFranco said the operations of the refinery were transitioned to trained BP employees who are capable of safely running the refinery.

"They completed over 80,000 hours of training over the course of the past year," he said. "During this time, we do not expect an impact on our operations or production."

USW National Oil Bargaining Chair Mike Smith said the union was willing to negotiate.

“Our bargaining committee has been at the table and prepared to engage,” Smith said. “BP needs to end this lockout immediately and return to serious negotiations. A fair contract is within reach if the company is willing to negotiate in good faith.”

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