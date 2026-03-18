Chemeon, SurTec Form Alliance to Expand Surface Treatment Access

Chemeon Surface Technology, a provider of advanced chemical solutions for surface finishing, and SurTec, a specialty chemical maker for surface treatments, have formed a strategic alliance to expand access to surface treatment technologies and support global adoption of alternative chemistries.

According to the announcement, the partnership combines Chemeon’s U.S. market presence with SurTec’s international network, allowing expanded distribution of trivalent surface treatment solutions. Chemeon will provide access to selected SurTec technologies in the U.S., while SurTec will distribute Chemeon products globally with local technical support and infrastructure.

The companies said the alliance aims to support industry transition away from hexavalent chrome by increasing availability of trivalent chemistries, including military-qualified coatings and corrosion protection systems. According to the companies, these materials are designed to meet regulatory requirements while maintaining performance in applications such as aerospace, automotive and defense.

"This strategic alliance … marks a pivotal step in our commitment to safer, more sustainable surface finishing chemistry and services," Chemeon CEO Madylon Meiling said in a statement. "By combining our innovation, experience, marketing, and sales, we're expanding access to global supply chains and accelerating the global transition from hazardous materials while delivering seamless, end-to-end solutions that enhance performance and regulatory compliance."

As part of the agreement, SurTec’s U.S. operations will be integrated with Chemeon’s Nevada-based technical center to support sales, training and application development. The companies said they will also conduct joint research and development, analytical testing, and coordinated customer engagement initiatives, including technical training and industry events.