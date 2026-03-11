Chevron Lummus Licenses Process for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) announced it has added Fischer-Tropsch liquids upgrading solutions to its technology portfolio, enabling the company to license processes for converting Fischer-Tropsch-derived hydrocarbons into fuels and base oils.

According to the company, the solutions were previously licensed by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and are designed to produce products including Group III and III+ base oils, sustainable aviation fuel, jet fuel and diesel from Fischer-Tropsch liquids produced from multiple feedstocks.

“Bringing these solutions under CLG's direct licensing portfolio reinforces our commitment to providing proven technologies that help customers maximize value from FT-derived products,” Arun Arora, chief technology officer, said in a statement. He added that the move positions the company to address growing demand for premium fuels, base oils and sustainable energy products.

According to CGL, Fischer-Tropsch processing can convert feedstocks such as renewable biomass into synthetic fuels and other hydrocarbons. When renewable feedstocks are used, the resulting fuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional fuels, the company said.

CGL noted in a press statement the technology has been deployed in commercial units to upgrade Fischer-Tropsch-derived paraffinic hydrocarbons using hydroprocessing and catalyst systems designed to improve yields and product quality.

With the transition of the technology licensing from Chevron to Chevron Lummus Global, the company will now oversee licensing, revamp support and catalyst refill services for the upgrading processes. According to the company, those services include engineering packages, digital tools, startup assistance and ongoing technical support.

The announcement comes amid broader developments in refining catalyst supply chains. In 2025, W. R. Grace & Co. acquired Chevron’s stake in Advanced Refining Technologies, a catalyst supplier for hydroprocessing and renewable fuel applications. According to the companies, the business remains the exclusive supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts to CGL for newly licensed process units.