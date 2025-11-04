Grace Acquires Chevron Stake in Hydroprocessing Catalyst Venture

The deal gives Grace full ownership of Advanced Refining Technologies, a catalyst supplier for hydroprocessing and renewable fuel applications.
Nov. 4, 2025
Shutterstock
Grace logo in green text on phone screen with larger Grace logo blurred in background

W. R. Grace & Co. has acquired Chevron U.S.A. Inc.’s interest in Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), a joint venture between the two companies that supplies catalysts for hydroprocessing applications.

The acquisition allows the company to expand its capabilities in catalyst production and better support refiners working to reduce carbon intensity in fuels, W.R. Grace said in a Nov. 3 news release. 

“This strategic move positions Grace to better support the refining industry in helping to meet the challenges of the energy transition while optimizing operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing yields,” Thomas Deman, president of Grace’s Performance Catalyst Solutions business, said in a statement.

Under full ownership, ART will continue to produce catalysts used in hydroprocessing applications such as fixed and ebullated bed resid processing, distillate hydrotreating and renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production.

The business will also remain the exclusive supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts to Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus Technology, for use in newly licensed process units. Chevron Lummus Global will continue developing and supporting catalysts for hydrocracking, lubricants and isomerization applications, the company said.

About the Author

Amanda Joshi
Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Charged Risk: Taming Static Electricity in Glass-Lined Reactors
How Curiosity, Allyship and Resilience Drive Safer, Smarter Chemical Facilities
See the Ranger QCT in Action
Sponsored
Venting + Flame Arrestor = Tank Protection
Sponsored