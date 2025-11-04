Grace Acquires Chevron Stake in Hydroprocessing Catalyst Venture

W. R. Grace & Co. has acquired Chevron U.S.A. Inc.’s interest in Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), a joint venture between the two companies that supplies catalysts for hydroprocessing applications.

The acquisition allows the company to expand its capabilities in catalyst production and better support refiners working to reduce carbon intensity in fuels, W.R. Grace said in a Nov. 3 news release.

“This strategic move positions Grace to better support the refining industry in helping to meet the challenges of the energy transition while optimizing operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing yields,” Thomas Deman, president of Grace’s Performance Catalyst Solutions business, said in a statement.

Under full ownership, ART will continue to produce catalysts used in hydroprocessing applications such as fixed and ebullated bed resid processing, distillate hydrotreating and renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production.

The business will also remain the exclusive supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts to Chevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus Technology, for use in newly licensed process units. Chevron Lummus Global will continue developing and supporting catalysts for hydrocracking, lubricants and isomerization applications, the company said.