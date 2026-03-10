DuPont Launches On-Site Program to Improve PPE Selection in Industrial Facilities

DuPont has launched SafeGUIDE, an on-site field assessment program designed to help facilities in the United States and Canada evaluate workplace hazards and improve the selection of chemical protective apparel.

The program reportedly provides a structured process to help safety managers and environmental health and safety teams assess workplace risks and standardize how protective apparel decisions are made across facilities. The program combines on-site hazard evaluations with review by the company’s Certified Industrial Hygienist team to align guidance with industrial health and safety standards.

The company said the program is intended to help organizations move away from informal protective apparel selection practices toward a more consistent and repeatable process that can be applied across multiple sites. The assessment process includes defining the scope with site safety managers, conducting an on-site walk-through and engaging employees to document workplace conditions, according to the company.

The evaluation results in a report outlining hazard findings and protective apparel recommendations along with documentation that supports OSHA requirements and job hazard analysis for personal protective equipment, said the company.

“SafeGUIDE is designed to observe and evaluate hazards where they occur in the workplace,” Mark Tartaglia, business CIH support team leader for the company’s personal protection business, said in a statement.

The program is designed for industrial environments ranging from chemical processing facilities to cleanroom operations. After the assessment, representatives and distributors provide follow-up training and support while reports are archived to assist with long-term compliance documentation.

The launch follows other recent initiatives related to protective equipment and worker safety. In November 2025, the company recognized several organizations through its annual innovation awards program for developments in personal protective equipment and emergency response products made using its Nomex and Kevlar fibers.