DuPont Names Winners of 2025 Innovation Awards for PPE and Emergency Response

DuPont announced the winners of its 2025 Innovation Awards for Thermal and Mechanical Protection on Nov. 20, recognizing developments in personal protective equipment and emergency response products using the company's Nomex and Kevlar fabrics and fibers.

The first-ever global edition of the awards honor innovations in multihazard protection amid growing demand and evolving risks. This year's entries focused on reducing PPE's environmental footprint, advancing recyclability, protecting against electrical hazards and firefighter safety, particularly from emerging threats like electric vehicle fires.

“These award recipients have developed innovative solutions for the industrial PPE and Emergency Response industries through all-in-one, multi-hazard solutions that protect workers and firefighters more effectively while advancing sustainability,” said Stephane Vrakas, global market leader at DuPont Personal Protection.

Award categories included Nomex for Industrial PPE, Kevlar for Industrial PPE, Nomex Fabrics and Nomex and Kevlar for Emergency Response. Winners were selected based on product performance, innovation, manufacturing and environmental responsibility.

For a complete list of winners and their innovations, visit https://www.dupont.com/personal-protection/dupont-innovation-awards.html.