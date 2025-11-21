DuPont Names Winners of 2025 Innovation Awards for PPE and Emergency Response

Chemical giant honors companies for innovative use of Nomex and Kevlar products.
Nov. 21, 2025
DuPont Innovation Awards

DuPont announced the winners of its 2025 Innovation Awards for Thermal and Mechanical Protection on Nov. 20, recognizing developments in personal protective equipment and emergency response products using the company's Nomex and Kevlar fabrics and fibers.

The first-ever global edition of the awards honor innovations in multihazard protection amid growing demand and evolving risks. This year's entries focused on reducing PPE's environmental footprint, advancing recyclability, protecting against electrical hazards and firefighter safety, particularly from emerging threats like electric vehicle fires.

“These award recipients have developed innovative solutions for the industrial PPE and Emergency Response industries through all-in-one, multi-hazard solutions that protect workers and firefighters more effectively while advancing sustainability,” said Stephane Vrakas, global market leader at DuPont Personal Protection.

Award categories included Nomex for Industrial PPE, Kevlar for Industrial PPE, Nomex Fabrics and Nomex and Kevlar for Emergency Response. Winners were selected based on product performance, innovation, manufacturing and environmental responsibility.

For a complete list of winners and their innovations, visit https://www.dupont.com/personal-protection/dupont-innovation-awards.html.

About the Author

Jonathan Katz
Email

Jonathan Katz

Executive Editor

Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

